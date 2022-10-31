The Sweetest Solutions for Leftover Halloween Candy

01 of 06 Candy Bar Cake Victor Protasio Turn leftover candy bars into a sweet masterpiece. Not only is the cake decorated with chopped candy, but the batter is also infused with melted candy. Get the recipe HERE.

02 of 06 Brown Butter Blondies Victor Protasio "Brown butter turns pretty good blondies into incredible blondies," says Duff Goldman. Add in peanut butter cups for a sweet surprise. Get the recipe HERE.

03 of 06 Candy Corn Corn Bread Alison Miksch Dominique Ansel knows a thing or two about combining two foods to make something delicious (he invented the cronut, afterall). He takes the one candy that can be a hit or miss for many and adds it to a moist corn bread. Get the recipe HERE.

04 of 06 Peanut Butter and Cereal Pops Alison Miksch When even turning on the oven sounds like a chore, Dylan's Candy Bar founder Dylan Lauren has just the cure with her no-bake recipe made up of crisp rice cereal and peanut butter candies. Get the recipe HERE.

05 of 06 Nutty Chocolate Candy Drops Alison Miksch Maintain your sugar high (while squeezing in some nutrients), thanks to Dorie Greenspan. The pastry chef mixes M&M's with cornflakes, coconut, nuts and dried fruit for a bite-sized treat. Get the recipe HERE.