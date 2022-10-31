The Sweetest Solutions for Leftover Halloween Candy

Because no candy should get left behind

By Jessica Fecteau
Updated on October 31, 2022 12:56 PM
01 of 06

Candy Bar Cake

people magazine halloween recipes
Victor Protasio

Turn leftover candy bars into a sweet masterpiece. Not only is the cake decorated with chopped candy, but the batter is also infused with melted candy.

Get the recipe HERE.

02 of 06

Brown Butter Blondies

people magazine halloween recipes
Victor Protasio

"Brown butter turns pretty good blondies into incredible blondies," says Duff Goldman. Add in peanut butter cups for a sweet surprise.

Get the recipe HERE.

03 of 06

Candy Corn Corn Bread

candy-corn-recipes-2
Alison Miksch

Dominique Ansel knows a thing or two about combining two foods to make something delicious (he invented the cronut, afterall). He takes the one candy that can be a hit or miss for many and adds it to a moist corn bread.

Get the recipe HERE.

04 of 06

Peanut Butter and Cereal Pops

candy-corn-recipes-1
Alison Miksch

When even turning on the oven sounds like a chore, Dylan's Candy Bar founder Dylan Lauren has just the cure with her no-bake recipe made up of crisp rice cereal and peanut butter candies.

Get the recipe HERE.

05 of 06

Nutty Chocolate Candy Drops

candy-corn-recipes-3
Alison Miksch

Maintain your sugar high (while squeezing in some nutrients), thanks to Dorie Greenspan. The pastry chef mixes M&M's with cornflakes, coconut, nuts and dried fruit for a bite-sized treat.

Get the recipe HERE.

06 of 06

Candy Corn Caramel Apples

Food For Halloween
Food For Halloween: How to Make Candy Corn Candied Apples. People TV

When you melt down the candies in a saucepan, it's not only the most fun thing ever, but it relinquishes that questionable waxy texture that is so often reviled and yields a sweet, slightly caramel-y flavor. Plus, it turns a beautiful bright orange color that's perfect for Halloween.

Get the recipe HERE.

