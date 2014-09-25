LeBron James Didn't Eat Any Carbs, Sugar or Dairy on His Strict 67-Day Diet

When it comes to weight loss, LeBron James does not mess around.

After showing off a noticeably slimmer physique last month, the basketball star reveals he’s been on a very strict 67-day diet.

“I’ll tell you what I couldn’t have,” he told CNN’s Rachel Nichols in an interview that airs Friday night. “No carbs, no sugar, no dairy, no refined sugar, no nothing.”

James, 29, whose weight loss is in preparation for his return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, stuck to a diet consisting of only meat, fish, vegetables and fruit.

So exactly how many pounds has he shed as a result?

“I’m in the 250ish range, you know, a lot lighter than I’ve been playing at in the last few years,” said the 4-time MVP, who reportedly weighed in at the 275-280 lb. range during the past few seasons. “But I feel good.”

And we all know that with dieting comes the occasional craving and James is no exception.

The hardest thing to give up “was either pancakes or chocolate chip cookies and ice cream,” he said. “I had the cookie monster chasing me a few times in my dreams.”

But the challenges seem to be worth it for James, who says he’s quicker on the court now.

“I am. And that’s not such a good thing for the competition.”

