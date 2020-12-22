The company believes the pieces of plastic broke off of a conveyor belt and got into the food.

Lean Cuisine Recalls Thousands of Frozen Meals After Complaints of 'Pieces of Hard Plastic'

Lean Cuisine has recalled thousands of frozen chicken dinners after consumers complained about finding plastic pieces in their products.

On Saturday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a recall for approximately 92,206 pounds of Lean Cuisine baked chicken meals after their parent company, Nestlé Prepared Foods, found evidence that some products may be "contaminated with extraneous materials," including "pieces of white hard plastic."

The company believes that the pieces of plastic broke off of a conveyor belt and got into the mashed potatoes included with the meals, per the USDA. The issue was previously discovered on Friday after complaints were filed.

A representative for Lean Cuisine did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The recalled meals are 8 5/8-oz. carton trays of Lean Cuisine's baked chicken meal, which comes with "white meat chicken with stuffing, red skin mashed potatoes & gravy."

The products contain the lot code 0246595911 and were produced and packaged on Sept. 2. They also come with a "best before" date of October 2021.

The USDA described the situation as a "Class I" recall, which means that there is a "reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death." FSIS has received no reports of injury or illness from consumption of the food products and is urging anyone that has concerns about a related injury or illness to contract their healthcare provider.

The USDA also urged consumers who bought the meals to throw them away or return them to the store where they were purchased.

The news of Lean Cuisine's chicken recall is just one of many that have happened within this past year.

In April, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a nationwide recall of approximately 130,763 pounds of Healthy Choice frozen, not ready-to-eat chicken products over fears they may contain "extraneous material, specifically small rocks."

Later in June, Pilgrim's Pride fully-cooked chicken breast nuggets were recalled because there was a possibility they contained rubber.