Leah Cohen's Thai Papaya Salad with Shrimp
"This is a great recipe for people who are looking to cook more Thai cuisine," says chef Leah Cohen. "It is a great staple to have in your repertoire because it's light, it's refreshing and it's healthy!"
Cohen recommends adjusting the recipe to your personal taste and skill level. If you have a mandoline with a julienne attachment, "I would use that for the papaya if you aren't confident with your knife skills," says the chef-owner of New York City's Pig & Khao restaurant. "Remember that recipes are guidelines so for this dish I recommend tasting as you go. Add more spice, sweetness or acid in the dressing based on your personal preferences."
"This recipe encompasses all the flavors that Thai food has to offer: sweet, salty, spicy, sour and with lots of umami. It's incredibly versatile, so you can add noodles, pair it with any protein and eat it as a side or a main dish," suggests the Lemongrass & Lime cookbook author.
Ingredients
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- 4 fresh red chiles (such as Thai chiles), seeded (if desired)
- .666 cup fresh lime juice (from 6 limes)
- ¼ cup palm sugar or brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon fish sauce
- ½ pound fresh haricots verts (French green beans) or yard-long beans, trimmed and cut into 1-in. pieces
- 2 pounds unripened papaya, peeled and shredded (about 8 cups)
- 12 cherry tomatoes (6 oz.), halved
- ¼ cup dried shrimp, chopped
- ¼ cup roasted unsalted peanuts, plus more for serving
- Chopped fresh mint
Directions
- Step 1Process garlic, chiles, lime juice, sugar and fish sauce in a food processor until garlic and chiles are coarsely chopped and sugar begins to dissolve, about 30 seconds. If desired, adjust seasoning by adding more fish sauce for a saltier flavor or lime juice for a more sour flavor.
- Step 2Combine beans, papaya, tomatoes, dried shrimp and peanuts in a large bowl. Add dressing, and massage ingredients until papaya is fully dressed and slightly wilted, about 2 minutes.
- Step 3Transfer to a platter or shallow bowl. Sprinkle with peanuts, and torn mint and cilantro leaves.
Tips
If you have extra time, use your hands to massage the papaya with the dressing to help it soften, suggests Cohen. "Then let it marinate for 30 minutes so it can absorb all the flavors."