This Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Skillet Is a Home 'Chef's Staple' — and It's on Sale for 40% Off
Le Creuset is among the most coveted and beloved kitchenware brands out there. But with its storied history and undeniable quality come some understandably high prices, which can put the gorgeous, long-lasting cookware out of budget for many — and sales are rare to come by.
That's why you need to know about an incredible Amazon deal on one of Le Creuset's staple items, the Signature Enameled Cast Iron Skillet, particularly the 10.25-inch size: It's currently 40 percent off in two different colors. If there was ever a time to swap your old pan for a Le Creuset masterpiece, it's now — this is the lowest the price has gone on Amazon in more than five years.
Le Creuset is known not only for the longevity and quality of its pieces, but for the bright colors they come in, and you can choose from a vibrant red or sky blue for this on-sale skillet. Either will add a pop of color to your kitchen, including your table, since you can serve right from the cookware.
Buy It! Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Skillet, $124.99 (orig. $209.95); amazon.com
Like all of the brand's products, this cast iron skillet is handcrafted in France with quality materials that are made to withstand heat, time, and plenty of heavy cooking and wear. The pan is oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can transfer your dishes from stovetop to broiler without blinking an eye.
The versatile design and size of this particular skillet makes it useful for a range of tasks, from searing meat to sauteing vegetables to whipping up a stir fry. Cast iron retains heat and distributes it evenly for an easier-to-use, more consistent cooking surface.
The interior is finished with black satin enamel, eliminating some of the high-maintenance cleaning and seasoning required on traditional cast iron. In fact, it's easy to clean, and it even resists staining and cracking.
Of course, shoppers have extremely high praise for this "chef's staple" cooking tool. One five-star reviewer, who called it the "best iron skillet ever," wrote, "We received one of these as a gift and literally use it every day. It's durable, heats evenly, and [is] so much better than the cheap and smelly iron skillets on the market."
Others mention additional features that make it fantastic to cook with, including one reviewer who noted, "the handle is really long" and "it has a side pour spout where you can pour liquid out of the skillet, if needed."
Another reviewer remarked, like many, that it's their "new favorite skillet."
Get your own iconic Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Skillet while this incredible discount is live.
- Amazon's Outlet Is Packed with Comfy Fashion Deals — and Prices Start at $12
- This Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Skillet Is a Home 'Chef's Staple' — and It's on Sale for 40% Off
- How to Save Big on Fall Shoes from Celeb-Worn Brands Like Superga, Stuart Weitzman, and More
- Jennifer Lopez, Adele, and More Celebs Are Making This Brand's Minimalistic Sandals the 'It' Shoes for Summer