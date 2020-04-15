Basically Every Le Creuset Dutch Oven Is on Sale at Williams Sonoma Right Now

Image zoom

In case you missed it, Le Creuset is having a moment. The popular cookware brand has been on sale at several retailers like Sur La Table and Nordstrom, and even its own website, for the first time ever. Now, its products have been discounted yet again — this time at Williams Sonoma, another retailer where it’s never happened before.

Basically everything Le Creuset is marked down at Williams Sonoma, from plates and bowls to skillets and roasting pans. Even its most iconic piece of cookware — the dutch oven — is on sale. In fact, several of the brand’s dutch ovens, including various shapes, sizes, and colors, are all 20 percent off. Here are seven Le Creuset dutch ovens and braisers you can shop for less right now:

Dutch ovens are a versatile tool for any kitchen — you can make soups, stews, roasts, and bread in them. Many of the Le Creuset ovens are able to go from the stovetop to the oven and straight to your table, and are even dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. If you’re looking for one that’s best for searing and browning, the Le Creuset Signature Cast-Iron Braiser (which is essentially a shorter and wider dutch oven) is great for juicy and tender dishes.

All of the brand’s classic colors are on sale, plus shades like light pink Rose and bright orange Persimmon that are exclusive to Williams Sonoma.

Buy It! Le Creuset Signature Cast-Iron 3 1/2-Qt Essential Oven, $169.95 (orig. $199.95–$290); williams-sonoma.com; Le Creuset Signature Cast-Iron Round Dutch Oven, 5 1/2-Qt, $288 (orig. $350–$460); williams-sonoma.com

Buy It! Le Creuset Signature Cast-Iron Braiser, 2 1/4 Qt–3 1/2 Qt, $179.95–$288 (orig. $250–$465); williams-sonoma.com

And if you’re in the market for more cookware, plenty of other Le Creuset goodies are included in the Williams Sonoma sale, too, like this popular cast iron skillet that starts at $100 and a stoneware loaf pan (perfect making bread!) for just $40.

Buy It! Le Creuset Signature Fry Pan, $99.95–$160 (orig. $100–$285); williams-sonoma.com; Le Creuset Heritage Stoneware Loaf Pan, $40 (orig. $70); williams-sonoma.com

If you’re wondering whether making a Le Creuset investment right now is worth it, the answer is yes. Since Le Creuset products are rarely marked down, this might be your last chance to shop its best-sellers at a lower price. Check out the entire Le Creuset sale at Williams Sonoma here.