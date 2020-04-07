So Many Amazing Le Creuset Deals Are Hiding in Sur La Table’s Huge Cookware Sale — Starting at $21

Image zoom

If you had your eye on something that has inevitably disappeared during Le Creuset’s first-ever online Factory to Table sale, don’t fret. Sur La Table just marked down its own stock of iconic Le Creuset products for its latest sale, where you can snag cookware for up to 55% off.

With prices starting at just $21 (hello, adorable petite cocotte), there are definitely some markdowns you won’t want to miss out on. Its signature cast iron skillet is $80 off right now in select colors, including Sur La Table’s exclusive honey hue. You can also grab a 6-quart stock pot, which is perfect for making cozy soups and stews, for under $100. And if you’re making bread like the rest of the internet, this Dutch oven that’s just over 50% off is great for starters and pros alike.

Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Skillet, $100 (was $180) at surlatable.com

Even the Le Creuset Signature Braiser, which the brand calls one of its “most versatile pieces of cookware,” is discounted. You can do everything from stir-fry to slow cook in it, plus it easily transports from stovetop to oven to table.

Since social distancing probably has you cooking more than ever, now may just be the best time to invest in some quality cookware, especially if something from Le Creuset has always been on your kitchen wishlist. Below, we rounded up the can’t-miss discounts on Le Creuset essentials. Shop all of Sur La Table’s cookware sale here.

Buy It! Le Creuset Enameled Stock Pot, 6 Qt, $80 (was $120) at surlatable.com

Le Creuset Signature Oval Dutch Oven, 3.5 Qt, $150 (was $305) at surlatable.com

Buy It! Le Creuset Signature Braiser, $180 (was $250) at surlatable.com

Le Creuset Heritage Baker, $60–$80 (was $100) at surlatable.com

Le Creuset Bistro Grill, $100 (was $195) at surlatable.com

Le Creuset Curved Oven, $200 (was $285) at surlatable.com

Le Creuset Flower Cocotte, 2.25 Qt, $200 (was $235) at surlatable.com

This article originally appeared on Food & Wine.