These deals will get you up to 40 percent off Dutch ovens, grill pans, and more

No Joke, You Can Snag Le Creuset Cookware for as Little as $20 on Amazon Right Now

Le Creuset collectors, get excited!

Under-$20 Le Creuset Deals:

The petite stoneware cocottes are one of the best Amazon deals happening right now. Shoppers love the freezer-, microwave-, oven-, and broiler-safe dishes for preparing oatmeal, soup, eggs, and other single-serve dishes or sides. Their gorgeous enameled exteriors are pretty enough to display on your countertops, making them perfect for storing salt, seasoning, and other go-to ingredients. What’s more, owners also use them to serve up all sorts of snacks and dips.

“I love Le Creuset cookware and when I discovered these little pots, I knew they would fill many uses,” one reviewer wrote. “These stoneware pots are oven-proof, so you can bake individual dishes in them such as custards, pies, tarts, rice, and pasta dishes. I also serve cheese spreads, hummus, and many other condiments or sauces in these little pots. You can create a tray of appetizers, snacks, and hors d'oeuvres.”

“These are extremely cute,” another reviewer wrote. “I've used them to make individual portions of baked mac and cheese and apple pies. They are pretty small, but are a lovely touch to a sophisticated meal. They also clean pretty easily.”

And there are even more savings available on higher end items that reviewers call “well worth the investment,” like the brand’s famous cast iron Dutch ovens, which have been especially popular this year given the rise in cooking and bread baking at home. Le Creuset tea kettles and baking dishes are discounted too, and surprisingly, are going for under $100.

More Le Creuset Deals:

Whether you’re a longtime fan or a first-time owner, these impressive savings are some of the best prices you’ll see all year, making now the time to snag the famous French brand’s iconic, long-lasting cooking essentials. It’s also a great time to start your holiday shopping and grab a few of these popular pieces while they’re discounted. These Le Creuset markdowns won’t last long though, so you’ll have to hurry!

Buy It! Indigo Stoneware Mini Round Cocotte, $19.95 (orig. $25.95); amazon.com

Buy It! Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, $179.95 (orig. $299.95); amazon.com

Buy It! Stoneware Rectangular Dish with Lid, $84.95 (orig. $109.95); amazon.com

Buy It! Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Round Grill Pan, $99.95 (orig. $169.95); amazon.com