Le Creuset Releases Star Wars Line with a Pan Replica of Han Solo Frozen in Carbonite

There are also dutch oven replicas of Darth Vader, R2D2 and C3P0.

By Ana Calderone
October 04, 2019 02:30 PM
Star Wars x Le Creuset Han Solo Carbonite signature roaster
Courtesy Le Creuset

The force is definitely with Le Creuset.

The cookware line known for their colorful cast-iron pots and pans released a Star Wars-themed collection on Friday. The line, which will be released on Nov. 1, is sure to excite any fan with its playful products like a Porg pie bird, Death Star trivet, and Darth Vader round Dutch oven.

The nine items range from $20 for the trivet, to $900 for the hand-painted Tatooine round Dutch oven, the latter of which was created in extremely limited qualities. Only four will be available in the U.S. and nine worldwide, and buyers have to sign up to purchase in advance.

Star Wars x Le Creuset Tatooine round Dutch oven
Courtesy Le Creuset
Star Wars x Le Creuset Death Star & Millennium Falcon trivets
Courtesy Le Creuset

The rest of the collection will be available to buy on lecruset.com, in Le Creuset boutique and outlet stores and at Williams-Sonoma. Though the Tatooine pot is the most rare of them all, none of the products will be reproduced so you’ll need to act fast if you want nab one.

Star Wars x Le Creuset Darth Vader round Dutch oven
Star Wars x Le Creuset R2-D2, C-3P0 & BB-8 mini cocottes
Courtesy Le Creuset
Star Wars x Le Creuset Porg pie bird
Courtesy Le Creuset

The roaster with Han Solo frozen in carbonate on the lid is a personal favorite among PEOPLE Food editors. It’s the only roaster Le Creuset sells with a lid — and of course, the only lid with the smuggler on top. It retails for $450.

The pie bird in the shape of the adorable species first featured in The Last Jedi is a close second favorite. It would be a welcome addition to any bakers collection as they’re whipping up pies for Thanksgiving day.

