Le Creuset's New Collection Is Affordable and Adorable

Now you can own a piece of Le Creuset without having to skip lunch for a month.

The high-end cookware company recently released an affordable line of products inspired by sweet summer treats. The Sorbet Collection is made up of bowls, spoons, ramekins and more in pretty pastel colors like coastal blue, cool mint and chiffon pink. The prices range from $20 to $80.

Our favorite piece from the microwave, freezer and dishwasher safe collection is the set of four mini-cocottes. Instead of shelling out $300 or more for a full-size Dutch oven, you can use these single-serving dishes for individual desserts, side dishes and sauces. The set of ice cream bowls would also make an adorable addition to your summer entertaining collection—but they’d look pretty cute simply displayed on open kitchen shelving, too.

If you’re more of the “go big or go home” kind of person, Sur La Table is running a four-day sale kicking off today on Le Creuset up to 45% off so you can pull the trigger on that 3.5 qt. Dutch oven or set of baking dishes guilt-free.