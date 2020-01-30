Le Creuset’s Fresh New Colors for Spring Are Here—and Already on Sale

Le Creuset

Yes, we’re still in the bitter depths of winter, but we’ve have some fresh news from Le Creuset that has us dreaming of warmer, brighter seasons. Today, the cult-favorite cookware brand has unveiled two shades of enamel absolutely perfect for spring celebrations: sunny Nectar and verdant Artichaut.

“Nectar and Artichaut are two new hues that are rich, soulful, and welcoming,” the brand said in a press release. “This spring, food lovers are invited to bask in the golden warmth of Nectar, a ray of sunshine swirled with honey and a hint of caramel. With Artichaut, Le Creuset evokes the artichoke’s mystique in a chic, opulent green that is born of the garden and revered in the kitchen.”

Dozens of Le Creuset products are available in the new colors, including the 3.5-quart braiser, 10.25-inch signature skillet, and the classic 5.5-quart round Dutch oven, as well as select accessories. Can’t you just imagine serving a tangy and spicy spinach shakshuka in the luxe Artichaut skillet, or baking fluffy cinnamon rolls in a Nectar dish? We’re already making room in our crowded cupboards for one or two of these colorful cookware pieces.

Since 1925, Le Creuset has been an industry leader in ultra high-quality cast iron, impressing home cooks with its gorgeous palette of classic and trend-setting colors. It boasts more than 20 different hues, including fan-favorite Flame, Cerise, and Sea Salt, and releases limited-edition colorways every season for shoppers to snatch up.

Spring 2020’s Nectar and Artichaut are sold exclusively at Williams Sonoma and Sur la Table, respectively, as well as at lecreuset.com. And get this: Several pieces are already on sale. So, if you’re looking for a fresh addition to your cookware collection, now’s the time to secure a new kitchen essential. We’ve rounded up a couple of our favorites you can get at a discount. Check them out below, and head to lecresuset.com for the entire collection.

This article originally appeared on Food & Wine.