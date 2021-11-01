Le Creuset Launches a Harry Potter Collection at Williams Sonoma—and It Includes a Piece Inspired by Voldemort

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The new cookware line includes everything from silicone wand spatulas to a black casserole dish embossed with the Dark Mark

The wand may choose the wizard in the magical world of Harry Potter but, this holiday, you'll have the chance to choose the wand (spatula, that is).

On Monday, Le Creuset released its first collection of cookware and kitchen accessories inspired by Harry Potter, and it's available exclusively at Williams Sonoma. Each piece touches on a different character, location or symbol from J.K. Rowling's saga of the boy wizard—including dessert plates representing the four Hogwarts Houses, silicone spatulas molded to match the wands carried by Harry, Hermione, Ron and Dumbledore, and even a black Voldemort-themed casserole dish embossed with a hidden Dark Mark.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Le Creuset line joins the other Harry Potter-themed pieces already sold at Williams Sonoma, including a holiday-themed Hogwarts advent calendar (filled with 24 edible treats featured in the books, including Fizzing Whizbees and Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans) and a Snitch-shaped ice ball maker.

See the full enchanting collection below.

Le Creuset Harry Pottery at Williams Sonoma collection Credit: Courtesy Le Creuset at Williams Sonoma

The cherry-red Dutch Oven is topped with a brass lightning-bolt knob inspired by Harry's scar, and is embossed with the young wizard's recognizable unkept hair and round eyeglasses.

Le Creuset Harry Pottery at Williams Sonoma collection Credit: Courtesy Le Creuset at Williams Sonoma

This round Dutch Oven is a celebration of the wizarding world's most popular sport. The lid is adorned with a brass Golden Snitch knob and embossed with three Quidditch goal posts.

Le Creuset Harry Pottery at Williams Sonoma collection Credit: Courtesy Le Creuset at Williams Sonoma

Harry Potter Dessert Plates ($80 for 4)

On the stoneware plates, each of the four Hogwarts Houses is represented by an animal: Gryffindor's lion, Ravenclaw's eagle, Slytherin's serpent, and Hufflepuff's badger.

Le Creuset Harry Pottery at Williams Sonoma collection Credit: Courtesy Le Creuset at Williams Sonoma

Harry Potter Magical Mug Set (4 for $100)

True Harry Potter fans will immediately recognize the logos of these famous businesses in the wizarding world. There's a mug for Weasley's Wizard Wheezes (the Diagon Alley joke shop started by Ron's twin older brothers), The Three Broomsticks (the cafe serving warm butterbeer in Hogsmeade), Ollivanders (the wand shop where Harry, Hermione, Ron and Draco are paired with their wands), and Gringotts (the magical bank run by goblins). Plus, each mug has a hidden message inside that is revealed once you finish your drink.

Le Creuset Harry Pottery at Williams Sonoma collection Credit: Courtesy Le Creuset at Williams Sonoma

Harry Potter Spellcasting Spatula Set ($75 for 4)

Whip up magic in the kitchen with these silicone spatulas and basting brush molded to match the very wands carried by Harry, Hermione, Ron and Dumbledore in the Harry Potter films.

Le Creuset Harry Pottery at Williams Sonoma collection Credit: Courtesy Le Creuset at Williams Sonoma

Made of printed cotton canvas and blue terry cloth, the design combines the Hogwarts House colors with a gold-threaded, embroidered Hogwarts crest.

Le Creuset Harry Pottery at Williams Sonoma collection Credit: Courtesy Le Creuset at Williams Sonoma

All aboard! The kettle is a playful nod to the Hogwarts Express train, which take students from Kings Cross in London directly to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The lid's gold knob includes the number of the famous platform number: 9 ¾.

Le Creuset Harry Pottery at Williams Sonoma collection Credit: Courtesy Le Creuset at Williams Sonoma

Modeled after Harry's beloved snowy owl, the Hedwig figurine vents steam from pies as it cooks, preventing the contents from boiling over, while arches on the bottom redirect moisture to keep the crust from turning soggy.

Le Creuset Harry Pottery at Williams Sonoma collection Credit: Courtesy Le Creuset at Williams Sonoma

Even "He Who Must Not Be Named" gets the Le Creuset treatment in this collection! Adorned with two Dark Arts symbols, this matte black finish stoneware casserole dish includes a lid featuring the phoenix feather core wand carried by Lord Voldemort himself. Hidden and embossed inside the piece is the Dark Mark, the foreboding symbol the Death Eaters wear on their forearms.