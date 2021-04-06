Le Creuset's Factory-to-Table Sale Just Launched Today — Including a Dutch Oven for $200 Off

Profile Menu
Join Now
My Account
Follow Us
People is on Community!
Text us for exclusive photos and videos, royal news, and way more.
Text: 212-479-1704
It’s pretty easy to see why home cooks are obsessed with Le Creuset. The French cookware company, known for its colorful enameled cast iron, makes stunning Dutch ovens, grill pans, and bakeware — the kind of cookware that’s as beautiful as it is utilitarian. Le Creuset can normally get pricey, but you don’t have to spend much on its cookware right now because there’s a massive sale going on.
The brand’s famous Factory-to-Table Sale kicks off on April 6 and lasts through April 19. Prices on beloved cookware, like hefty Dutch ovens, soup pots, saucepans, and tea kettles have been slashed by as much as 50 percent. Even if you don’t necessarily need something, it’s quite possible you’ll still find yourself adding an adorable mini cocotte to your cart.
One item you’ll definitely want to snag before it sells out is the 5.5-Quart Signature Round Dutch Oven, which is now just $222 (originally $370). The best-selling Dutch oven boasts a smooth enamel interior that promotes caramelization and prevents sticking. Plus, the dome-shaped lid locks in flavor to create the best stews, roasted chickens, and sourdough breads.
Other Dutch ovens on sale include the Round Wide Dutch Oven, in 3.5-quart and 9-quart sizes, a shallow Dutch oven that’s just $147, and a large oval Dutch oven that’s marked down by over $200, which comes complete with grill pan lid that can be used separately or alongside the pot.
The Le Creuset sale extends to a host of smaller items as well, including a saucepan that’s ideal for preparing everything from side dishes to poached eggs, an oval griddle that can be placed directly on the burner to grill burgers or pancakes, and a set of four dinner plates that comes in nine colors. Plus, you can snag an old-fashioned whistling kettle, crafted from lightweight carbon steel, for just $50.
Even if your kitchen doesn’t need more cookware, you won’t want to miss out on this sale — especially considering Le Creuset discounts are so scarce. Keep scrolling to check out the rest of our picks before everything is sold out for good.
Buy It! $222 (orig. $370); lecreuset.com
Buy It! $234 (orig. $390); lecreuset.com
Buy It! $147 (orig. $245); lecreuset.com
Buy It! $333 (orig. $555); lecreuset.com
Buy It! $185.40 (orig. $309); lecreuset.com
Buy It! $117 (orig. $195); lecreuset.com
Buy It! $87 (orig. $145); lecreuset.com
Buy It! $40 (orig. $80); lecreuset.com
Buy It! $50 (orig. $100); lecreuset.com
Buy It! $111 (orig. $185); lecreuset.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.