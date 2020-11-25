Le Creuset Dutch Ovens, Bakeware, and Knives Are Already on Sale Before Black Friday — Starting at $20

If you’re scouring the internet for the best cookware deals this week, look no further than Le Creuset. Designed to stand the test of time, the brand’s top-notch kitchen essentials are great investments for devoted cooks. If you’ve been waiting for the perfect opportunity to add some new pieces to your collection, the time has come — Le Creuset is offering discounts across a variety of retailers this Black Friday, with prices starting at just $20.