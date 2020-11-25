Le Creuset Dutch Ovens, Bakeware, and Knives Are Already on Sale Before Black Friday — Starting at $20
You won’t want to miss out
If you’re scouring the internet for the best cookware deals this week, look no further than Le Creuset. Designed to stand the test of time, the brand’s top-notch kitchen essentials are great investments for devoted cooks. If you’ve been waiting for the perfect opportunity to add some new pieces to your collection, the time has come — Le Creuset is offering discounts across a variety of retailers this Black Friday, with prices starting at just $20.
This week’s shopping frenzy has dropped the brand’s trusted cookware to some of the lowest prices you’ll see this year. With deals spanning across Amazon, Nordstrom, and Le Creuset’s home site, there’s something on the table for every cooking enthusiast.
Amazon’s stock for a few of these items is depleting fast, but you can still snag this signature 9.75-inch grill pan for $99.95, or save $30 on this stainless steel whistling kettle just in time for winter. Treat yourself to something smaller, like these mini round cocottes or a set of two salt and pepper shakers, for as little as $20.
Nordstrom is offering up to 41 percent off the brand, including this sauteuse pan for $180 and this set of two heritage baking dishes for $50. Discover even more on the Le Creuset home site, where nonstick metal bakeware is going for as little as $14 and professional-level knives are 30 percent off. This 8-piece cast iron cookware set comes with a signature round Dutch oven, braiser pan, saucepan, skillet, and roaster pan — all for over $400 off.
To help you begin shopping Le Creuset’s Black Friday deals, we’ve rounded up our favorites from various retailers.
Buy It! Le Creuset 8-Piece Cast Iron Cookware Set, $875 (orig. $1,285); lecreuset.com
Buy It! Le Creuset Stainless Steel Slicing Knife, $154.70 (orig. $221); lecreuset.com
Buy It! Le Creuset All-Purpose Chef’s Knife, $135.80 (orig. $194); lecreuset.com
Buy It! Le Creuset 3.5-Quart Sauteuse Pan with Lid, $180 (orig. $300); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Le Creuset Stoneware Salt & Pepper Shakers Set, $19.95 (orig. $27.95); amazon.com
Buy It! Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Round Grill, $99.95 (orig. $169.95); amazon.com
Buy It! Le Creuset Stoneware Mini Round Cocotte, $19.95 (orig. $25.95); amazon.com
Buy It! Le Creuset Non-Stick Metal Loaf Pan, $22.40 (orig. $32); lecreuset.com
Buy It! Le Creuset Stainless Steel Whistling Kettle, $89.95 (orig. $119.95); amazon.com
Buy It! Le Creuset Rectangular Dish, $85 (orig. $110); lecreuset.com