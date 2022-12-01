Found: Le Creuset Dutch Ovens That Are Still on Sale During Cyber Week — Up to 47% Off

Just in time for soup season

Le Creuset dutch oven sale tout
Photo: Le Creuset

The holidays are almost here!

Throughout the month, you'll probably be hosting gatherings and spending tons of time with your friends and family. And luckily, now's the perfect time to upgrade your cookware collection because Le Creuset has put some of its all-purpose pots on major sale (we're talking up to 47 percent off!)

The French brand is loved by professional and home cooks alike for its cast-iron pans and bakeware, but it might be most well known for its dutch ovens. The heavy-duty pots are perfect for entertaining: They can cook large amounts of food and are beautiful enough to serve out of. Sure, they might be investment pieces, but they're also some of the most versatile tools in your kitchen and last forever.

Le Creuset rarely goes on sale — especially at steep discounts like this — so these dutch ovens will sell out fast. Keep scrolling to see which ones are still available.

The biggest discount is on this round 5-quart dutch oven, which is $180 off right now. It's designed with high sides that prevent food from splattering onto your stove, so it's a great pot to use for deep frying potatoes, browning chunks of meat, and simmering stews. Many colors are out of stock, but you can still snag it in 10 cute hues if you act fast.

"This pot takes up less space on the stovetop or cupboard while able to hold a large volume of food," one reviewer wrote. "I was also surprised that the smaller footprint makes it light and manageable enough for boiling pasta. My favorite uses for it so far are vegetarian chili and soups."

Le Creuset dutch oven sale
Le Creuset

Buy It! Le Creuset Deep Dutch Oven, $200 (orig. $380) at lecreuset.com and amazon.com

Speaking of soups, the Le Creuset Signature Soup Pot is also marked down by 35 percent. The dutch oven is made from the brand's popular enameled cast iron that's nonstick, easy to clean, and evenly distributes heat. Plus, the large 7.5-quart capacity and sloped sides mean it can be used for cooking one-pot meals like stir fry, hearty soups, and saucy pasta dishes.

You can choose between seven colors, including a festive red, a classic navy blue, and a trendy olive green. Whichever one you go with will make a picture-perfect serving dish and the large handles are easy to grip when you're ready to carry the pan to your table.

Le Creuset dutch oven sale
Le Creuset

Buy It! Le Creuset Signature Soup Pot, $300 (orig. $462); lecreuset.com

Want something smaller? Then check out this wide 3.5-quart dutch oven that can serve three to four people. The versatile pot comes with a matching dome-shaped lid that locks in flavor and moisture, is compatible with every kind of stovetop (induction, gas, and electric), and is oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Best of all, the interior is lined with a light enamel that prevents your food from sticking or staining the pan over time. Use it to make casseroles and side dishes.

Le Creuset dutch oven sale
Le Creuset

Buy It! Le Creuset Classic Round Wide Oven, $210–$239.95 (orig. $340); lecreuset.com and amazon.com

The brand even discounted one of its limited-edition pots: the Noël Holiday Tree Round Dutch Oven. It's available in a cheerful teal color with embossed leaves on the lid and will add a festive touch to your kitchen. Simmer hot apple cider or mulled wine on your stovetop during celebratory happy hours or cook a large roast to feed a crowd during your holiday meal.

Le Creuset dutch oven sale
Le Creuset

Buy It! Le Creuset Noël Holiday Tree Round Dutch Oven, $320 (orig. $400); lecreuset.com

We don't know when this sale is going to end (or how long these dutch ovens will stay in stock), so head to Le Creuset ASAP and add your favorites to your virtual cart before it's too late!

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

