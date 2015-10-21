Lay's 'Do Us a Flavor' Winner Is Revealed — Did Your Favorite Potato Chip Win?

Image zoom

We are so excited to tell our grandchildren that we were part of this landmark moment in democratic/potato chip history.



After counting the votes of millions of consumers, Lay’s revealed the winner of its “Do Us a Flavor” contest, which will become their next new potato chip flavor: Southern Biscuit and Gravy. The new flavor beat out Kettle Cooked Greektown Gyro, New York Reuben and Wavy West Coast Truffle fries, all of which we snacked on during a blind taste test back in July.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: Lay’s Reveals Identities of Four Finalists in ‘Do Us a Flavor’ Competition

Hailey Green of Noblesville, Indiana, who concocted the winning flavor, had the honor of finding Nick Lachey at her doorstep on Tuesday to deliver the exciting news.

Image zoom

Not only will Green’s flavor be available nationwide, she’ll take home $1 million, or one percent of whatever her chips sell through July 15, 2016 (whichever amount is higher). The three runners up will take home $50,000.

RELATED: PEOPLE Editors Guess the Name of ‘Do Us a Flavor’ Lay’s Potato Chip Finalists

“She has a great appreciation for each locale’s ‘homemade style,’ because it reminds her of her own childhood, filled with memories of eating southern food in her grandmother’s kitchen,” Lay’s said about Green’s flavor in a release. “One of Hailey’s favorite dishes is biscuits and gravy — a recipe that was handed down in her family generation after generation.”

When we tasted the flavor in July — without knowing its name — we guessed that it was Thanksgiving Stuffing, which is obviously high praise.

Green’s new flavor will be available for purchase wherever Lay’s are sold.