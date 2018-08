We Tasted (and Graded) All of the Lay's Potato Chip Flavors Out There

Concept: the package describes it as “legendary Tex-Mex taste of velvety cheddar queso with a dash of spice”

Grade: B+

Tasting Notes: Although some tasters complained of an artificial cheese taste (that’s kind of the point), most of us said this chip was our favorite of the Lay’s Tastes of America flavors. It’s reminscient of a cheesy Mexican dip with a spicy kick at the end. We could polish off a bag in one sitting, no problem.