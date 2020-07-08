Lay's New Chip Flavors Replicate American Dishes Like New York Pizza and Nashville Hot Chicken
The 5 new flavors are inspired by iconic foods from restaurants across the country
This year has thrown a lot of curveballs at us, but it's also provided us with some incredible snacks.
Lay's just announced its latest chip launch and all five varieties are jam-packed with some crazy flavors. Each new bag replicates the flavors of some of America's most iconic dishes from New York to Los Angeles.
The limited-edition chips come in these wild flavors: Lay's Kettle Cooked New York Style Pizza inspired by Grimaldi's in New York City, Lay's Nashville Hot Chicken inspired by Party Fowl in Nashville, Lay's Philly Cheesesteak inspired by Geno's Steaks in Philadelphia, Lay's Wavy Carnitas Street Taco inspired by El Torito in Los Angeles, and Lay's Chile Relleno inspired by Cocina Azul in Albuquerque.
How does Lay's fit all of these complicated flavor profiles into a tiny chip? Who knows, but regardless of how on-point each flavor is, we're sure they'll be delicious.
The new chips are set to hit grocery stores nationwide starting July 13, but the Chile Relleno flavor will only be available at Walmart and 7-11 while supplies last.
Lay’s also unveiled three new traditional flavors earlier this year — Lay’s Cheddar Jalapeno, Lay’s Kettle Cooked Flamin’ Hot, and Lay’s Poppables Sea Salt & Vinegar.
PEOPLE staffers got a sneak preview of the Kettle Cooked Flamin’ Hot and Cheddar Jalapeno flavors before they hit shelves. The Flamin’ Hot pack the same fiery punch of the Flamin’ Hot flavor you know from Cheetos (Frito-Lay owns both Lays and Cheetos) but with the classic crunch of the kettle-cooked chip. The Cheddar Jalapeno flavor was perfectly cheesy with a slight peppery kick at the end.