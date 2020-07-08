Lay's New Chip Flavors Replicate American Dishes Like New York Pizza and Nashville Hot Chicken

The 5 new flavors are inspired by iconic foods from restaurants across the country

This year has thrown a lot of curveballs at us, but it's also provided us with some incredible snacks.

Lay's just announced its latest chip launch and all five varieties are jam-packed with some crazy flavors. Each new bag replicates the flavors of some of America's most iconic dishes from New York to Los Angeles.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The limited-edition chips come in these wild flavors: Lay's Kettle Cooked New York Style Pizza inspired by Grimaldi's in New York City, Lay's Nashville Hot Chicken inspired by Party Fowl in Nashville, Lay's Philly Cheesesteak inspired by Geno's Steaks in Philadelphia, Lay's Wavy Carnitas Street Taco inspired by El Torito in Los Angeles, and Lay's Chile Relleno inspired by Cocina Azul in Albuquerque.

Image zoom Lay's

Image zoom Lay's

How does Lay's fit all of these complicated flavor profiles into a tiny chip? Who knows, but regardless of how on-point each flavor is, we're sure they'll be delicious.

The new chips are set to hit grocery stores nationwide starting July 13, but the Chile Relleno flavor will only be available at Walmart and 7-11 while supplies last.

Image zoom Lay's

Lay’s also unveiled three new traditional flavors earlier this year — Lay’s Cheddar Jalapeno, Lay’s Kettle Cooked Flamin’ Hot, and Lay’s Poppables Sea Salt & Vinegar.