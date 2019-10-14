Lay's Introduces New Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup Chips

Image zoom Lay's

After releasing flavors like Chicken & Waffles and Southern Biscuits & Gravy, it was only a matter of time before Lay’s took on its next iconic comfort food duo.

With the introduction of the new Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup chips, Lay’s is embracing one of the most beloved food pairings of all time and turning it into an on-the-go snack (minus the fear of burning your tongue on scalding soup or gooey cheddar).

According to the company, the new chips bring “a dynamic combination of tomato taste and buttery cheese with underlying creamy and toasted notes” and are “reminiscent of one of America’s favorite homemade meals.”

Everything about the new product feels warm and cozy, right down to the orange bag with a picture of a wedge of grilled cheese and cup of steaming soup, making it perfect for a fall snack, or even a creative meal garnish.

Although the original Lay’s potato chip is a classic, the company has gained a reputation for their funkier flavors in the past few years. Before rolling out their Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup chips, they introduced Cheddar Bacon Mac & Cheese, Fried Pickles with Ranch, and Crispy Taco chips.

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup chips are limited-edition and available for $3.49 at major grocery chains beginning Oct. 21. That same day, Lay’s is also launching their “Gotta Have Lay’s” campaign, which gives customers the chance to win a year’s worth of Lay’s.