Lay's Announces New Chip Mashup with Iconic Chili Cheese Fritos

A new Lay's chip is joining the Flavor Swap lineup!

Snack-lovers can now get their hands on Lay's Kettle Cooked Fritos Chili Cheese, which combines the iconic, smoky Fritos flavor with kettle-cooked potato chips.

Three other chip iterations introduced previously also return to shelves alongside the new mashup, including Lay's Cheetos, Lay's Doritos Cool Ranch and Lay's Wavy Funyuns Onion.

"What makes the Lay's Flavor Swap lineup so much fun is the combination of flavors our fans know and love to create a new-but-familiar snacking experience," Stacy Taffet, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing, Frito-Lay North America said. "This year's newest addition combines our Kettle Cooked variety and the popular Fritos Chili Cheese flavor to make a powerful addition to an already stacked lineup."

The Lay's Flavor Swap offerings are available while supplies last in retailers nationwide.

"We're excited to re-release these iconic swaps after last year's success and to continue delivering the flavor experience our fans are looking and asking for," Taffet added.

Lay's

It's certainly not the first time the chip's distinctive flavor profile has inspired palates — and plates!

In June, Sonic brought back the Fritos Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap for a limited time on its Summer Snacking Menu.

Most recently, Sonic announced the return of the Pickle Juice Slush. The unique combination of a classic sweet slush and a salty brine makes this a beverage that "tastes just like you're sipping out of the pickle jar," according to a press release.

Returning for three weeks from August 8 through August 28, the treat will be available at participating Sonic locations for the first time since its debut in 2018. And if you order through their app, the slush is half price.