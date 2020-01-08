Lay's Announces 3 New Potato Chip Flavors — and We Tried Them

Image zoom Frito-Lay

2020 is already the best year for snacking.

Lay’s is the latest snack brand to unveil not one, but three new flavors available nationwide now. Lay’s Cheddar Jalapeno, Lay’s Kettle Cooked Flamin’ Hot, and Lay’s Poppables Sea Salt & Vinegar are here to spice up the snack table at your next party.

PEOPLE staffers got a sneak preview of the Kettle Cooked Flamin’ Hot and Cheddar Jalapeno flavors before they hit shelves on Wednesday. The Flamin’ Hot pack the same fiery punch of the Flamin’ Hot flavor you know from Cheetos (Frito-Lay owns both Lays and Cheetos) but with the classic crunch of the kettle cooked chip. The Cheddar Jalapeno flavor was perfectly cheesy with a slight peppery kick at the end.

Along with the new flavors, Lay’s also announced their first brand redesign in over a decade. Lay’s said in a press release provided to PEOPLE that they’re conducting a nationwide search for their Smile Campaign to find “ordinary people who are doing extraordinary things to create joy in their communities.” And you guessed it, their smiles will be featured on the updated bags.

You can go to SmileWithLays.com to nominate someone. The Smile bags will begin to hit shelves in fall of 2020.

Multiple snack foods have debuted new offerings in 2020 already. Doritos added to their hot and spicy category with Flamin’ Hot Limon and revamped their Cool Ranch recipe with even more flavor. Don’t worry, sweet snacks are also getting some love with the addition of Oreo’s Caramel Coconut and Chocolate Marshmallow flavors, as well as Tiramisu Oreos, which will be hitting shelves in April.

If we’re only a week into 2020 with all these awesome newbies, the rest of 2020 is looking bright for snack enthusiasts.