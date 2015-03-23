Image zoom

Pi Day may have come and gone, but there’s always an excuse to make the homey dessert—especially when Lauren Conrad shares a recipe for the pies she served at her wedding.



Instead of the traditional wedding cake, the newlywed prepared 50 apple pies with the help of her friends for her September nuptials to musician William Tell at a California winery.

“Apple pie is my very favorite dessert to bake and to eat, and I just couldn’t imagine serving our guests anything else,” Conrad, 29, wrote on her website. “I am pleased to say that everyone loved them, and they gave our wedding day such a lovely personal touch.”

The former reality star—whose easy recipe even includes directions for homemade caramel sauce—also shares options for different ways of decorating the pies.

“Over the years, I have worked on perfecting my apple pie recipe and today I want to share the finished product with you,” she said.

Image zoom

Lauren Conrad’s Apple Pie Recipe

Makes 1 pie

8 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored, and sliced

1 tbsp. cinnamon

½ cup brown sugar

¼ cup granulated sugar

3 tbsp. flour

¼ cup caramel sauce (recipe below)

1 recipe pie crust, divided into two pieces and refrigerated for at least 1 hour

Egg wash (1 egg mixed with 1 tbsp. water)

Sanding sugar

Caramel sauce:

½ cup butter

3 tbsp. flour

¼ cup water

½ cup sugar

½ cup brown sugar

1. For the caramel sauce, melt butter in a saucepan. Add flour to form a paste. Add water and sugar, and bring to a boil. Turn heat down and simmer for about 10 minutes. (You want the sugars to be melted in and not grainy anymore.) Note: you don’t want to turn this into a dark caramel sauce—just a good sugar/butter mixture that caramelizes once baked.

2. Mix apples, sugars, flour, and cinnamon all together in a bowl.

3. Roll out your pie dough circles and add one into a pie pan. Add the apple mixture into the pan and drizzle caramel sauce over apples. Cover with another crust and flute the edges. Cut vents in top, or use cut cookie cutters to cut out shapes in the tops of pies. (I do this before adding to the top of the pie.)

4. Brush top of pie with egg wash, and sprinkle with sanding sugar.

5. Bake pie in a 425° oven for 15 minutes. Reduce heat to 350°, and bake for an additional 35 to 45 minutes, until top is golden and the juices are bubbling.