Laura Prepon’s Ginger Shrimp

1 lb. peeled, deveined raw shrimp

1½ tbsp. minced ginger

2 large cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 tbsp. regular or gluten-free soy sauce

2 tbsp. organic chicken broth (see below)

1. Place all ingredients in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Cook until the bottom of the shrimp just begin to turn pink, 5 to 6 minutes.

2. Turn shrimp over, and cook for another 4 minutes or until shrimp are pink and fully cooked through. Serve with brown rice if desired.

Serves: 4

Active time: 10 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

Per serving: 88 calories, 1g fat, 2g carbs, 16g protein

Homemade Chicken Broth

Place 1 (5-lb.) chicken in large slow cooker. Add 2 chopped carrots, 2 chopped celery stalks, 1 chopped yellow onion, 1 garlic head(cut in half),2 rosemary sprigs, 2 thyme sprigs, 2 tsp. sea salt and 2 tsp. black peppercorns. Fill with water to cover

1 in. above chicken. Cover and cook on low for 12 to 15 hours. Remove meat and bones with tongs (reserve meat for another use, like soup). Cool broth slightly and strain, discarding solids. Transfer to an airtight container, and store in refrigerator.