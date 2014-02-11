5 Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts

Whoops! You haven't bought your Valentine a present yet, and the big day is coming faster than he/she will dump you if you show up empty-handed to your February 14 dinner.

Image zoom

Whoops! You haven’t bought your Valentine a present yet? The big day is coming up fast — and you definitely can’t show up empty-handed to your February 14 dinner.

Luckily, you have just enough time to squeeze in some last-minute shopping — without looking like you did.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom

Flowers are picked the day you order them from this friendly flower biz — and delivered as soon as next-day. Molly Sims, Lauren Conrad and Jessica Biel are all fans of the gorgeous, bursting bouquets.

Image zoom

Here’s one you don’t have to rely on the FedEx man for; these California-crafted cooking oils are available in dozens of cooking stores nationwide. Customize your own cute little three-pack with the oils shown above or plenty more choices, from coconut oil to avocado oil. Bonus: Include a handmade coupon promising her a date night in the kitchen where you do the cooking.

Image zoom

You can’t go wrong with a bottle of pink Champagne (head to your local wine store for that), but you can go extra right by adding Moët & Chandon’s pretty-in-pink box, which opens to become a chilling vessel for your bubbly — no ice required, and the isothermal design will keep a bottle cold for up to two hours. Perfect for picnics!

Mix up one of these Valentine’s Day cocktails to serve it in these too-cute tumblers. This is a gift that’s both practical and whimsical, and will make your Valentine happy with every sip.

Image zoom

Heat things up — in the kitchen! Sign yourself and your sweetie up for this easy meal-delivery service to guarantee some quality time together whipping up dinner: Recipes with corresponding ingredients will show up at your door each week. Wearing matching aprons: optional.

BUY IT! $9.99 per person, per meal, blueapron.com