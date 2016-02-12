Bob and Cortney Novogratz are a design duo—and parents to seven children—who recently bought a 1920s-era castle in the Hollywood Hills. Check back regularly on PEOPLE.com as they blog about the rewards, risks, messes, and successes of the project, giving their expert tips and tricks for home renovation. You can follow them on Twitter at @TheNovogratz.

Everyone who’s been in love has been guilty of buying a Valentine’s Day gift at the very last minute at least once in their lives — it feels like the holidays are barely over by the time stores are putting out candy hearts and teddy bears. Robert and I have surely gone years without making a big deal over Valentine’s Day; raising our seven kids and running a business often take precedence.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In case you’re like us and are hunting for a last minute gift, here a few Valentine’s Day gift options we love:

RELATED: Here’s Where to Score the Best Deals and Freebies on Valentine’s Day

1. Pillows that read like a card: Who doesn’t want to lie on a pillow that says “I Love You” or makes them feel like royalty?

2. Classes: Have you and your partner ever been scuba diving? Buy a set of classes that take the two of you outside of your comfort zones. Try dancing, woodworking, surfing, cooking, or spinning. It’s no secret: sharing new experiences with your loved one is best way to spice it up.

3. Prints of partners: Art is a wonderful, lasting gift. Complementary prints are a great way to freshen up your home, and are a nice reminder that sometimes two is better than one.

RELATED: The Novogratz: 6 New Design Trends We’re Loving Right Now

4. A homemade dinner for his or her friends: We all love it when our partner makes dinner for us. But imagine if your partner took the time to cook, set a beautiful table, and invite your closest friends to the dinner without you even lifting a finger? Nothing shows love like being good to a partner’s best friends.

5. Mugs: Whether it’s Mr. and Mrs., Mr. and Mr., Mrs. and Mrs., or a Ms. thrown in there, a mug with a good message is a delightful way to start the day (we’re such strong believers that we’ve got a whole line of mugs with messages).

6. Han and Leia hand towels: For the Star Wars fans, need we say more?