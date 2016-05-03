Despite his status as an international superstar, Prince always maintained an air of mystery — even when it came to his diet.



In an essay for Food & Wine, Margaret Wetzler describes her whirlwind experience as the late musician’s personal chef. Her story paints a picture of one of music’s most elusive talents through the humanizing lens of food.

According to Wetzler, working for the legendary star came with all the quirks one would imagine. “You have to be on call 24-7. Oh and by the way – he’s nocturnal,” she recalls being told on the day she started.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: Alex Guarnaschelli Blogs: What It Was Like to Cook for Prince

“They had told me not to speak to Prince unless spoken to,” she says, adding that she was charged with nearly impossible tasks like catering an English tea party with only an hour’s notice.

Along with the eccentric demands and A-List parties, though, came a compassionate side. Wetzler describes the musician as “very polite and kind,” constantly praising her food and introducing her to all of his guests.

WATCH THIS: How to Make Stuffed Breakfast Avocados

Perhaps most notably, though, her portrait paints a surprisingly human portrait of Prince: He made himself scrambled eggs in the morning. He watched American Idol and basketball. He was a pescetarian who loved Asian foods like pot stickers and teriyaki salmon.