There's a New 24,000-Square-Foot Food Hall Opening on the Las Vegas Strip
Famous Food Street Eats will make its debut at Resorts World Las Vegas this summer.
Las Vegas resorts are home to a seemingly endless number of celebrity chef-anchored restaurants and glammed-up fast food chain locations, but now a fresh culinary concept is about to hit the Strip.
Famous Food Street Eats, set to open this summer, will feature a 16-stall culinary marketplace designed to "pay homage to" Singaporean hawker centres, which famously serve street food in an open-air environment.
According to a press release from Zouk Group, the Singapore-based nightlife and entertainment company behind the project, Executive Chairman Hui Lim and CEO Andrew Li "not only took inspiration from these traditional hawker centres, but also recruited from them – bringing Asia's top food hawkers to the U.S. for the very first time."
The 24,000 square-foot food hall will be located at Resorts World Las Vegas—which is soon to open as the first new resort on the Strip in over a decade—and is said to boast an "open seating area with floor-to-ceiling views of the iconic Las Vegas Strip."
A 10-foot-tall Lucky Cat sculpture, made entirely of gold coins by popular Chinese-Malaysian artist Red Hong Yi, will greet customers upon their arrival.
Among other notable celebrities and chefs involved with the food hall are Steve Aoki, who will be opening a "Japanese and anime-inspired concept" called Kuru Kuru Pa Yakitori, and famous Food Network chef Marcus Samuelsson, who will bring his twists on fried chicken with Streetbird Las Vegas.
Guests can take a culinary world tour with stalls offering Shandong dumplings, Thai beef noodles, Southeast Asian claypot rice dishes, Italian fresh mozzarella and burrata, and Texas barbecue, just to name a few.
Resorts World Las Vegas is currently one of the largest hotel constriction sites in the U.S., and they are slated to announce more dining and entertainment offerings in the coming months before the grand opening.