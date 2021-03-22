Famous Food Street Eats will make its debut at Resorts World Las Vegas this summer.

There's a New 24,000-Square-Foot Food Hall Opening on the Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas resorts are home to a seemingly endless number of celebrity chef-anchored restaurants and glammed-up fast food chain locations, but now a fresh culinary concept is about to hit the Strip.

Famous Food Street Eats, set to open this summer, will feature a 16-stall culinary marketplace designed to "pay homage to" Singaporean hawker centres, which famously serve street food in an open-air environment.

According to a press release from Zouk Group, the Singapore-based nightlife and entertainment company behind the project, Executive Chairman Hui Lim and CEO Andrew Li "not only took inspiration from these traditional hawker centres, but also recruited from them – bringing Asia's top food hawkers to the U.S. for the very first time."

Vegas strip food hall Image zoom Credit: Celano Design Inc.

The 24,000 square-foot food hall will be located at Resorts World Las Vegas—which is soon to open as the first new resort on the Strip in over a decade—and is said to boast an "open seating area with floor-to-ceiling views of the iconic Las Vegas Strip."

A 10-foot-tall Lucky Cat sculpture, made entirely of gold coins by popular Chinese-Malaysian artist Red Hong Yi, will greet customers upon their arrival.

Among other notable celebrities and chefs involved with the food hall are Steve Aoki, who will be opening a "Japanese and anime-inspired concept" called Kuru Kuru Pa Yakitori, and famous Food Network chef Marcus Samuelsson, who will bring his twists on fried chicken with Streetbird Las Vegas.

Guests can take a culinary world tour with stalls offering Shandong dumplings, Thai beef noodles, Southeast Asian claypot rice dishes, Italian fresh mozzarella and burrata, and Texas barbecue, just to name a few.