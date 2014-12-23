Make the Signature Cocktails from Lance Bass and Michael Turchin's Wedding

Lance Bass and Michael Turchin pulled out all the stops for their Los Angeles wedding on Saturday, so it’s no surprise they wanted their food and drinks to be just as impressive.



The glamorous event — designed by celebrity wedding planner Sharon Sacks — featured a 10 ft. copper top Ole Smoky Moonshine bar and three signature mason jar cocktails.

“Moonshine was once illegal, as was same sex weddings, so Lance thought the tie-in was a fun idea,” a source tells PEOPLE. “And since he is a Southern boy, he can appreciate moonshine.”

The menu also didn’t disappoint. Guests enjoyed a selection of cheeses, olives and passed hors d’oerves including deviled eggs, mini meatballs and pancetta wrapped dates from Robert Earl’s Buca di Beppo Italian restaurant.

Plus, the dinner featured elaborate salad, pasta and carving stations with dishes like apple gorgonzola salad, wedding lasagna, salmon pesto, and braised short ribs.

And no wedding would be complete without something sweet (in addition to the cake, of course). Brooklyn-based Steve’s Ice Cream served five different flavors, including butter maple syrup with waffle pieces, mint cacao chip, bourbon vanilla, dark chocolate salty caramel and milk chocolate with cake pieces and dark chocolate pudding.

“The guys were really involved and taste tested the [ice cream] flavors,” says a source. “They wanted something delicious and fun for the guests to try.”

Toast the happy couple with the recipes for their signature cocktails and watch the televised event as part of the E! special Lance Loves Michael: The Lance Bass Wedding, airing Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET.

The Black Tie (Blackberry Lemonade)

1 oz. Ole Smoky Blackberry Moonshine

1 oz. Ole Smoky White Lightnin’ Moonshine

¾ oz. lemon juice

3/8 oz. simple syrup

Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker and add ice. Shake vigorously and pour over ice. Garnish with mint.

Mississippi Mule

1 half lime

2 oz. Ole Smoky White Lightnin’ Moonshine

4 oz. ginger beer

Squeeze lime into a glass. Add ice, then pour in the moonshine and fill with ginger beer. Garnish with lime.

The Dolly

2 oz. Ole Smoky Apple Pie Moonshine

2 oz. ginger ale

Splash of lime luice

Add moonshine to an ice filled glass. Pour in the ginger ale and top with a splash of lime juice. Garnish with Ole Smoky Moonshine Cherries.