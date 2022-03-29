Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse Get Competitive While Answering Food Trivia

The Riverdale and To All the Boys I've Loved Before actors costar in Moonshot, a new HBO Max rom-com set in space

Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse have a connection (and amount of food knowledge) that is out of this world!

The costars faced off in Delish's Ultimate Food Trivia Quiz, giggling and answering food-related questions along the way, like "Which state is known for producing the most raisins in the world?" (it's California). They also answered food-related questions connected to previous projects each actor had worked on, including The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and To All The Boys I've Loved Before.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Riverdale actor began by reading aloud the first question, "What country consumes the most pasta per capita?" with the options of Italy, U.S., Greece and Tunisia.

Sprouse guessed U.S. but the To All the Boys I've Loved Before star did not answer the question, thinking it was just Sprouse's turn. The correct answer was Italy so, either way, both ended the first round with zero points.

Condor joked with Sprouse, "Aren't you Italian? Didn't you help plan my Italy trip?"

When asked about the national dish of Vietnam, the pair had some lighthearted reactions.

"Oh no, oh no," worried Condor. "I'm going to get screwed on this and the people will come for me."

"You left pretty early," the child star replied and Condor agreed. Condor spoke to PEOPLE in 2021 about how she was born in Vietnam and lived in a Vietnamese orphanage before being adopted by her parents and moving to the U.S. at four months old.

But both got the answer correct (it's Pho, in case you were wondering), and were excited about the win. "Whoo buddy!" said Condor. "Whoo nice!" said Sprouse.

MOONSHOT Credit: Warner Bros.

The questions took a shift and were space-related food topics, in honor of their upcoming HBO Max movie Moonshot.

Sprouse showed off his space knowledge with a confident answer to the first space question: "Which of these foods are not allowed on a spacecraft?" He correctly explained that the answer is bread. "Bread because of the crumbs," he said. "Crumbs and dust can be incredibly dangerous on a spacecraft."

The actors' goofy chemistry with one another will translate nicely onto the small screen in HBO Max's new futuristic rom-com Moonshot. The movie is about two college students who join forces to board a space shuttle that will take them to Mars — which is now terraformed and colonized by the best humanity has to offer — to find their significant others.

Moonshot, directed by Christopher Winterbauer, also stars Mason Gooding, Emily Rudd and Zach Braff.