LaMara Davidson's Cornbread & Brioche Stuffing With Mushrooms
"This dressing is inspired by a Thanksgiving I had in Macon, Georgia, 20 years ago, and that I can't get out of my head," says the Dallas-based chef and founder of Cornbread + Kimchi. "Adding dinner rolls is a simple yet impactful twist. It's fluffy and full of savory, buttery and herbaceous flavors."
Advertisement
Credit: Caitlin Bensel
Chef LaMara Davidson shares a stuffing recipe that is "fluffy and full of savory, buttery and herbaceous flavors."
"This dressing is inspired by a Thanksgiving I had in Macon, Georgia, 20 years ago, and that I can't get out of my head," says the Dallas-based chef and founder of Cornbread + Kimchi. "Adding dinner rolls is a simple yet impactful twist."
Following
Ingredients
Ingredient Checklist
- 1 (8½-oz.) pkg. corn muffin mix (like Jiffy) or 1 (15-oz.) premade cornbread cake
- 1 (7-oz.) pkg. brioche or white rolls
- 1 ¼ cups chicken stock
- 6 medium (about 7 oz. total) celery stalks, chopped, divided
- 1 medium-size (10-oz.) yellow onion, chopped, divided
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- 2 teaspoons celery salt
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 1 ½ teaspoons rubbed sage
- ¼ cup unsalted butter
- 2 cups coarsely chopped fresh maitake mushrooms (from 1 [5-oz.] pkg. mushrooms)
- 1 cup coarsely chopped fresh oyster mushrooms (from 1 [4-oz.] pkg. mushrooms)
- 1 small (6-oz.) green bell pepper, chopped
- 2 eggs, lightly beaten
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- Cooking spray
Directions
Instructions Checklist
- Step 1Prepare cornbread according to package directions or use prepared cornbread. Let cornbread and rolls dry at room temperature for about 3 days.
- Step 2Preheat oven to 375°. Place stock, 1¼ cups of the celery and 1 cup of the onion in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium; cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are tender, about 10 minutes.
- Step 3Stir cream, celery salt, garlic powder and sage into stock mixture in saucepan. Return to a boil over medium-high. Boil, undisturbed, until liquid has slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Pour mixture into a blender, secure lid, and remove center piece to allow steam to escape. Place a clean towel over opening. Process until mostly smooth, about 1 minute. Set aside to cool until ready to use.
- Step 4Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms, bell pepper and remaining 1 cup each celery and onion. Cook over medium-high heat, stirring often, until vegetables are softened and most liquid has evaporated, about 6 minutes. Remove from heat; let cool slightly, about 5 minutes.
- Step 5Coarsely crumble cornbread and rolls into a large bowl. Add slightly cooled vegetable mixture, pureed cream mixture, eggs, salt and pepper; stir gently using a spatula to combine.
- Step 6Lightly coat a 9x13-inch baking dish with cooking spray; spoon cornbread mixture evenly into dish. Bake in preheated oven, uncovered, until golden brown around edges and no longer wet in the center, 35 to 40 minutes. Serve.
Tips
If you don't have time to dry out your bread (see step 1), Davidson suggests placing the cornbread and rolls in a 200° oven for about 20 minutes. Dry or stale bread absorbs the flavorful stock and seasonings.