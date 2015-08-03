Image zoom

What can’t Lady Gaga do?

On Sunday night, the pop star revealed her lasagna-making prowess to the world in a mouthwatering Instagram selfie, where she poses next to a cheesy tray of baked ziti she whipped up for an excellent cause. “Making ziti for the Chicago Fire Department! I hope they’re not too busy today, but this should fill their bellies,” she captioned the post. “I hope they like it!”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The picture of Gaga’s final result — a bubbly, crispy tray of saucy pasta goodness — has made us supremely jealous of the Chicago firefighters who get to feast on the star’s creation.

Seeing as Gaga’s fiancé, Taylor Kinney, stars on Chicago Fire, we wonder if he’s qualified for leftover eating privileges.

RELATED: Hungry Girl Lightens Up Lady Gaga’s Favorite Fried Chicken

But if the firefighters finish the pasta — as we suspect they will — Gaga and Kinney can order a few pizzas, per their normal routine.

“Having your lover be your best friend is the best thing ever,” Gaga told Ellen Degeneres in 2013. “We’re boys. I wear his flannels and we eat pizza and watch TV. And then I play him my next single. He likes it, and that’s our normal life.”