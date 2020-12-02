Oreo Releases New Lady Gaga-Themed Bright Pink Cookies

Little Monsters, rejoice! Oreo is launching a snack that will transport us all to Lady Gaga's world of Chromatica.

In its latest collaboration, Oreo is teaming up with the Grammy Award-winning artist to release cookies inspired by her sixth studio album, Chromatica. The new treat comes in bright hues with pink golden Oreos that are stuffed with green creme and finished with Chromatica-inspired designs etched into each cookie.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This collab is inspired by the world of Chromatica, where kindness rules all things,” said Lady Gaga. “I love these pink cookies with green creme, and hope they brighten your day as much as they do mine!”

The singer, 34, posted a playful video of her opening the Oreos on Instagram with her French Bulldog Koji to announce the collaboration.

Image zoom Credit: Oreos

Fans can snag a six-pack of the colorful Oreos starting in January while supplies last. The full-size pack release date has yet to be announced, but you can sign up for the Lady Gaga x Oreo Stan Club to get notified as soon as they drop. Plus, the first 1,000 people to sign up will get a complimentary cookie pack when they're officially released.

"Together with Lady Gaga, we cannot wait to unleash her world of Chromatica on our Oreo cookie and encourage fans to spread musical messages of kindness to create a brighter and more connected country," said Justin Parnell, Senior Director of Oreo in a press release.

Image zoom Credit: Oreos

To spread more love and kindness, Oreo and Lady Gaga are launching Sing It With Oreo — an initiative starting on December 15 that encourages fans to send uplifting "OREOgrams" to loved ones for a chance to win some Lady Gaga swag and a meet and greet with the star.