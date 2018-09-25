Lady Gaga's 'Insane' Leftover Pasta Won Bradley Cooper Over When She Auditioned for A Star Is Born

There’s nothing like carbs to bring people together.

When Lady Gaga was auditioning for Bradley Cooper’s upcoming film A Star Is Born, pasta apparently played an integral part in her landing the gig.

On Conan on Monday, Cooper explained that when he arrived to the pop star’s home for the meeting, she could tell that he was in the mood for a snack. “I don’t know what I was doing but she said, ‘Are you hungry?’ I said, ‘Yeah,'” he shared, before joking, “I was burping and my stomach was growling.”

“We went to the kitchen and she said, ‘Look in my fridge’ and she had all this pasta that she had made the night before,” Cooper continued. “She heated it up and I was eating it with her. It was insane. She made me feel so comfortable.”

The actor and first-time director also shared the story of their first duet together of the folk song “Midnight Special”, following that bowl of pasta.

“The next thing I know after I’m eating pasta, we’re singing in her living room,” he said. “It was crazy and she said, ‘Has anyone ever heard you sing before?’ I said, ‘No’ and she said, ‘Well let’s record it.’ So I recorded it on my phone and that was actually one of the first things when I was trying to pitch this movie to Warner Brothers, I showed them that video.”

Gaga clearly has skills in the kitchen because she credits the spaghetti for sparking an “instant connection” with Cooper.

“We had it in the fridge and when he came over I was heating it up for him in a pan, and before I knew it was two Italian Americans from the East Coast eating spaghetti together,” she told PEOPLE’s JD Heyman and Melody Chiu at the Los Angeles premiere on Monday.

Growing up in an Italian-American family in New York City’s Upper West Side neighborhood, Gaga‘s life was filled with food and family. In 2012, her parents — Joe and Cynthia — opened their restaurant, Joanne Trattoria, in their neighborhood and, in 2016, they released their first cookbook, Joanne Trattoria Cookbook. Get the recipe for the family’s “Nutellasagna” recipe, a sweet dessert served at the restaurant, here.