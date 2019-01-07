Lady Gaga Celebrates Her Golden Globes Win with Fruity Pebbles in Bed: 'What a Rager'

Lady Gaga ended her Golden Globes night on a very sweet note.

After taking home the trophy of the night for best original song, the Star is Born actress, 32, celebrated by cozying up in bed with a bowl of Fruity Pebbles and her award.

Her fiancé Christian Carino captured the breakfast in bed moment around 12:30 a.m. following the ceremony and posted the snuggly picture to Instagram.

“what a rager. ❤️,” he wrote of the photo.

Carino—who has been tied to Gaga since February 2017—did not walk the carpet with the singer, but he was inside the ceremony to cheer her on.

To much surprise, A Star is Born only took home one award of its five nominations on Sunday night, with many saying it was snubbed.

In the film, Gaga plays Ally, a struggling artist who falls in love with famous musician Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper) with vices of his own, as she follows her dream and kicks off her singing career.

The production won best original song for “Shallow,” the heart-wrenching tune performed by Cooper, 44, and Gaga in the movie.

The actress accepted the award alongside her fellow songwriters.

“I just have to say, as a woman in music, it is really hard to be taken seriously as a musician and a songwriter. These three incredible men … they lifted me up and supported me,” Gaga said. “Bradley, I love you.”

Gaga’s role also earned her a nomination for best actress in a drama, though the award ultimately went to Glenn Close for her performance in The Wife.

This was Gaga’s fourth nomination and second win. She previously won a Golden Globe for best performance by an actress in a limited series or TV movie for her role in American Horror Story: Hotel.