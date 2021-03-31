Time to break out the bubby and blast Chromatica all summer long

Lady Gaga Is the New Face of Dom Pérignon with Limited-Edition Champagne Bottles

Lady Gaga has already conquered Oreos, and now she's making her mark on the world of Champagne.

The pop superstar's latest collaboration is with Dom Pérignon, which she announced in an Instagram video on Wednesday morning. "I always thought Dom Pérignon was a model of what creation is all about," she said in an exclusive quote to PEOPLE. "There is no rule, except one: To never stop reaching for the stars."

Based on the promotional image, the limited-edition bubbly appears to be a 2006 vintage sparkling rosé and comes in a deep purple-tinted bottle, which Gaga holds dramatically wearing a matching color scheme. She also teases an upcoming film for the announcement, which was made in collaboration with artist Nick Knight and debuts on April 6.

"Their tradition is centuries old, but they push their own boundaries and find ways to reinvent themselves completely," she said in the Instagram video announcement. "And I am thrilled that we will be able to celebrate this together."

Previously in December, Lady Gaga made waves in the snack food world with bright pink, limited-edition Chromatica Oreos with a green creme filling.

lady gaga Oreos Image zoom Credit: Oreos

"This collab is inspired by the world of Chromatica, where kindness rules all things," the singer said at the time. "I love these pink cookies with green creme, and hope they brighten your day as much as they do mine!"