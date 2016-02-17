Get the Rhubarb-Apple Crisp Recipe from Ladies of London Star Marissa Hermer

Image zoom

As we desperately await the arrival of spring, we can’t help but appreciate the warming comfort of a piping hot dessert.

This recipe from Marissa Hermer of Bravo’s Ladies of London is elegant enough for entertaining and easy to whip up. Her favorite filling is rhubarb and apples, but you can use whatever fruit looks good to you at the supermarket.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“A crumble can be made with any type of fruit,” Hermer tells PEOPLE. “Whatever is in season is what I am making [it] with. I also love making this with peaches, nectarines, strawberries and blueberries.”

RELATED: Ladies of London’s Marissa Hermer Shares a Toffee Pudding Recipe Loved By Prince William and Princess Kate

To accompany it? A creamy, homemade custard. “My husband loves custard on top of his crumbles,” she says. “I had never really eaten custard in California but admit that it is a delicious accompaniment to crumble. That said, I also love vanilla ice cream with it – and my dad actually just likes cold milk poured over the top.”

Image zoom

Marissa Hermer’s Rhubarb Crumble

2 apples, peeled, cored, and chopped into ½ inch pieces

4 stalks rhubarb, chopped into ½ inch pieces (approx. 4 cups)

Juice of 1 orange

Juice of ½ lemon

⅓ cup sugar

1 cup plain or wholemeal flour

¾ cup rolled oats

1 stick of butter, cut into small cubes

½ cup brown sugar

1 tsp. ground ginger

RELATED: Lisa Vanderpump: How to Host a Drama-Free Cocktail Party

1. Preheat the oven to 375°F. Place rhubarb and apples into a baking dish and add sugar, lemon juice, and orange juice.

2. For the crumble topping, add flour, oats, and butter cubes into a mixing bowl rub in for a mixture that resembles breadcrumbs, then stir in the ginger and brown sugar. (This is where the kids come in – my munchkins love nothing more than getting their hands in the mixing bowl.)

3. Spread the crumble topping evenly over the rhubarb apple mixture and press down lightly so it is packed in.

4. Bake in oven for 25 minutes until the crumble top is golden brown.

The accompanying custard can be bought, but Hermer’s homemade version is easy to make, too.

RELATED: Watch Karlie Kloss Make Her Signature ‘Apple Krisp’ Recipe (VIDEO)

Marissa Hermer’s Simple Vanilla Custard

1 cup whole milk

½ cup double cream

1 tbsp. sugar

3 egg yolks

½ tsp vanilla extract

1. Heat the double cream in a heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium heat. Slowly add in milk and sugar and stir.

2. Cook over medium heat until sauce thickens and comes to a boil, whisking as the sauce heats.

3. In another bowl, beat egg yolks together.

4. Slowly, add the hot milk mixture to the egg yolks, whisking as you go.

5. Add the milky egg mixture to the pan and stirring continuously, bring back to a boil. After 5 minutes, the custard should coat the back of a spoon.

6. Remove from heat, and stir in vanilla extract.

7. Serve warm with crumble.

Notes:

*You can add in some chopped hazelnuts or chopped walnuts into the crumble topping.