There's a New LaCroix Flavor Hitting Retailers in March: Cherry Blossom

LaCroix is adding a new flavor to its line of beloved sparkling waters.

The beverage band on Monday celebrated Valentine's Day by announcing the launch of its newest flavor: Cherry Blossom!

"Our gift to you," the brand wrote on Instagram of the drink, described as "a botanical twist of sweet and tart, the dazzling taste of blossoming Spring!"

Available at select retailers nationwide starting in March, the distinctive new offering fits LaCroix's mission of "unique flavor, good health, and love," a company spokesperson said in a statement.

"For centuries, the cherry blossom has represented freshness, splendor and delicate beauty," the spokesperson said. "The flavor of LaCroix Cherry Blossom uniquely 'blooms' with the bliss, fragrance and calming essence of this brilliant flower."

Cherry Blossom is one of core flavors LaCroix offers, alongside Beach Plum, Guava São Paulo, Black Razzberry, LimonCello, Pastèque, Hi-Biscus!, Key Lime, Tangerine, Apricot, Mango, Passionfruit, Coconut, Pamplemousse, Peach-Pear, Berry, Razz-Cranberry, Orange, Lemon, Lime, and their flavor-free Pure.

The brand also has two other lines, Cúrate and NiCola, each with their own unique flavors.

LaCroix has been around since 1981, but the sparkling, zero-calorie, sugar-free beverage developed a national cult following over the past few years amid plummeting soda sales.