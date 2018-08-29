All the Places Where You Can Get Free Food and Deals on Labor Day Weekend

If you don’t already have plans for Labor Day this year, get ready to treat your stomach to a variety of good deals.

While you’re co-workers and friends are shelling out money to barbecue outside, you can be enjoying all sorts of food and drink for free — or at least at large discounts.

See below for all of the deals happening around you.

Baskin-Robbins: Stop in for a free sample of their Pumpkin Cheesecake Cappuccino Blast September 2 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations nationwide. Guests can also enjoy any small Cappuccino Blast for $2.99 throughout September and October.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse: On September 3, you can celebrate your day off with half-off any style pizza.

Carrabba’s: The Italian chain is offering All-Day Happy Hour from Friday, August 31 through Monday, September 3. This include $2-3 beers, $5 premium spirits and specialty cocktails, 9-oz. glasses of wine for the prize of a 6-oz. glass, and half-off appetizers.

Church’s: For the whole month of September, the fast food chain is bringing back their Real Big Deal meal, which includes fried chicken and two sides for just $5.

Chipotle: Customers can get free delivery on any order of $10 or more for a limited time using the DoorDash app.

Dairy Queen: Customers can get a free small Blizzard Treat, including their seasonal Pumpkin Pie, by downloading the ice cream chain’s new mobile app. People can also enjoy a $4 burger and blizzard deal for a limited time only.

RELATED VIDEO: Sugar, Spice & Everything Nice! Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte Returns Early

Firehouse Subs: Throughout Labor Day weekend (September 1 through 3), the sub shop is offering a free medium sub with the purchase of an additional medium or large sub, chips and drink.

Popeyes: For a limited time, guests can get six boneless wings, plus a choice of side, a buttermilk biscuit and dipping sauce for only $5.

LongHorn Steakhouse: The steakhouse will open the GRILL US Hotline where certified Grill Masters will be on call on Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET to help provide guidance for people grilling at home. For help, callers can dial 1-855-LH-GRILL to be immediately connected with a Grill Master.