Los Angeles Taco Restaurant Selling Emergency Taco Kits — Including Toilet Paper

Guerrilla Tacos has come up with the perfect solution to feed its customers and combat the national toilet paper panic due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

After the Los Angeles-based restaurant found out it was closing on Monday morning, co-owners Brittney Valles and Wes Avila came up with an idea on what to do with their leftover food: create the Taco Emergency Kit.

Available on the restaurant’s website for $155, each Taco Emergency Kit includes five pounds of roasted chicken, five pounds of carne asada, a pint of red salsa, a pint of green salsa, tortillas, onions, cilantro, and rice and beans — as well as four rolls of toilet paper and 30 eggs.

Valles told CNN that as of Tuesday afternoon, Guerrilla Tacos has sold over 74 kits. “We’re really lucky,” she said.

While the restaurant is unable to pay its employees during the closure, it can continue providing health and dental insurance thanks to the profit from the Emergency Taco Kits.

“It’s about keeping us healthy and alive,” Valles told CNN.

Toilet paper has been scarce around the country amid the coronavirus outbreak. Many stores like Target, Walmart and even CVS have sold out of many household products,.

But the toilet paper shortage won’t last long, according to The New York Times, as major retailers have said that manufacturers and paper industry executives are raising more production to meet the demand.

Like Guerilla Tacos, many restaurants have closed due to the outbreak. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered all restaurants in the city to only be takeout or delivery starting Tuesday morning.

On Sunday morning, California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered all bars, nightclubs, wineries and brewpubs to be closed “for now.”

These decisions by states across the country are in an effort to promote social distancing, which health officials say could be the key to halting the spread of the virus.

