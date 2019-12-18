LaCroix Unveils New Limoncello Flavored Seltzer

Image zoom La Croix

LaCroix’s latest flavor has us all wishing it was summertime.

The popular sparkling water brand announced their newest flavor across their social media channels on Tuesday: Limoncello. In the posts, the fresh flavor is pictured in a sunny, striped yellow can surrounded by lemons in Positano, Italy.

“The Extravagance of Delicious #LaCroixLimonCello Coming 2020,” they wrote.

So far, the newest launch has had an overwhelming response on Twitter and Instagram.

One user tweeted, “Currently the thing I have the most excitement for in 2020.”

One user commented on Instagram, “this looks like canned sunshine!” while a multitude of others said they can’t wait to try it.

Currently the thing I have the most excitement for in 2020. https://t.co/ad408Gp2Oz — Kelsey Reynolds (@kindarude) December 17, 2019

The responses for LimonCello LaCroix are far more positive than when the Hi-Biscus LaCroix flavor was announced earlier this year.

Back in May, LaCroix teased the Hi-Biscus flavor (their first new flavor in two years!) by tweeting out a video with a bright pink can. “Hi, something new is coming,” the company wrote. “Share your best guess below.”

Fans were hoping for watermelon or strawberry lemonade, and many fans were quick to confess their disappointment when the new flavor was revealed to be Hi-Biscus.

I wanted watermelon 🍉 we all wanted watermelon 🍉 pic.twitter.com/xHpBmvtzGB — Deanne (@deannehansen) May 14, 2019

“I wanted watermelon 🍉 we all wanted watermelon 🍉,” one twitter user wrote.

While there’s not much info about the new flavor yet, a representative for the brand confirmed to PEOPLE that it will be launching in early 2020. Until then, we’ll just be dreaming of drinking LimonCello LaCroix on the beach.