LaCroix Is Being Sued for Allegedly Using Cockroach Insecticide Ingredient in Their Seltzer

LaCroix is facing a class action lawsuit that claims their product is not delivering on their promise to be “all natural.”

The suit, which was first reported by CBS Philadelphia, was filed in Chicago by Beaumont Costales law firm on behalf of Lenora Rice. According to the suit, tests were done which allegedly show that the seltzer contains a number of artificial ingredients including linalool, which is used in cockroach insecticide.

“The plaintiff Rice, desiring a healthy, natural beverage, was led to purchase LaCroix sparkling water because of the claims made on its packaging, advertising and web site to be ‘innocent,’ ‘naturally essenced,’ ‘all natural,’ and ‘always 100% natural,'” reads the suit. “However, LaCroix in fact contains ingredients that have been identified by the Food and Drug Administration as synthetic.”

The complaint also alleges that National Beverage Corp., which produces LaCroix, is aware of the chemicals and “intentionally misled consumers into believing LaCroix [is] all-natural in order to drive sales of the product.”

According to the beverage company’s website, the “natural flavors” said to be used in the nutrition facts on the back of each can are “derived from the natural essence oils extracted from the named fruit used in each of our LaCroix flavors. There are no sugars or artificial ingredients contained in, nor added to, these extracted flavors.”

A representative for National Beverage Corp. could not be reached for comment by PEOPLE, but CBS Philadelphia reports that they have denied the allegations and claim the suit is “without basis in fact or law regarding the natural composition of its LaCroix sparkling waters.”

The lawsuit is aiming to award damages to those consumers who purchased LaCroix “under this inaccurate depiction” and for the company to correct their labeling. Those looking to be added to the plaintiff list should contact Beaumont Costales at 773-831-8000.