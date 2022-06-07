L.A. Rams Coach Sean McVay and Veronika Khomyn Had a Wedding Cake Shaped Like the Lombardi Trophy

Sean McVay and Veronika Khomyn tied the knot on June 4
By Sabrina Weiss June 07, 2022 02:16 PM
Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

NFL coach Sean McVay and Veronika Khomyn had a sweet Super Bowl-themed detail at their wedding.

​​McVay, 36, and Khomyn, 32, celebrated their big day on Saturday with a wedding cake that looked identical to the Vince Lombardi Trophy. 

In a clip shared on Instagram by a wedding guest, the Los Angeles Rams coach took a bite out of the metallic trophy-shaped cake. He even happily punched the air after tasting the confection.

Of course, this is not the first time McVay has celebrated a significant life event with the Lombardi Trophy. The coach led the L.A. Rams to victory when they won Super Bowl LVI in February by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

"He always puts everyone else first, and winning this Lombardi trophy for his team, his family, his friends … is a dream come true!!!" the Ukrainian model wrote on Instagram following the Super Bowl win. "I love you babe, you deserve this times a million."

At their outdoor wedding ceremony, Khomyn walked down the aisle in a glamorous beaded gown that featured a long veil and McVay wore a classic black tuxedo. The newlyweds held their reception at the Beverly Hills Hotel. 

McVay proposed to Khomyn during a getaway to France in June 2019. After the engagement, Khomyn posted a video to her Instagram Story of McVay kissing her on the cheek while she showed off her diamond ring. 

"Can't wait to call him my husband," she wrote alongside the clip. 

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, McVay met Khomyn between 2011 and 2013 while he served as a coach for the Washington Football Team. At the time, she was a student at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, the outlet reported.

