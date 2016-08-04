It’s only fitting that Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec would have a wedding cake with flowers Dancing down the middle for their big day.

At their July 31 wedding, held at the Four Seasons hotel in Beverly Hills, the couple—who first met and fell in love when they were partnered up on Dancing with the Stars last year—served a five-tier confection with a simple white design.

“We didn’t want it to be stuffy,” Johnson told PEOPLE of the celebration. “We just wanted everyone to let their hair down and relax.”

The cake consisted of alternating layers of yellow butter cake and old-fashioned chocolate. The yellow layer had a lemon filling and Bavarian cream with fresh raspberries while the chocolate was filled with classic ganache, and the whole thing was covered with classic white icing and a beautiful cascade of sugar flowers.

And the floral themed continued throughout the venue with giant centerpieces of white flowers by the Bouqs adorning each table.

Guests were also treated to sweets like petit fours and truffles, flavored macaroons, bombolini and orange marmalade chocolate dipped strawberries. As for savory servings, famous friends like Donny Osmond, Lance Bass, and Cheryl Burke noshed on appetizers like Australian lamb chops and Herjavec’s favorite: pigs in a blanket.

For the main course, there was a choice of Alaskan halibut or roasted beef tenderloin, both with a summer vegetable medley.

“It was the best night ever,” said Johnson.