"Wine is sexy because it's elegant, and represents a good time with the joy of celebration," the pop singer tells PEOPLE of her line of Kylie Minogue rosés

Kylie Minogue Hopes to Inspire Fans to 'Seize the Day' with U.S. Launch of Her Rosé Wines

Wine, woman and song! With her long time career as a pop sensation, Kylie Minogue felt that introducing a collection of wine was a natural extension of performing.

"Wine is similar to music," Minogue, 54, wearing a gold glitter FW 22 Cavalli mini dress with thigh-high boots, tells PEOPLE at Pharrell Williams and David Grutman's Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach, where she is launching her wine. "It has different layers, emotions, notes and structures."

Like music, "wine is sexy because it's elegant," she adds, "and represents a good time with the joy of celebration."

In 2020, the "Can't Get You Out of My Head" performer launched Kylie Minogue Wines in the U.K. exclusively with Benchmark Drinks of London. Now she is bringing three of those wines to the U.S. in Miami, Los Angeles and New York.

Music fans and wine connoisseurs gathered Friday night poolside for the hotel's "Sunset Disco" party where they tasted the three wines for American launch: Rosé Cotes De Provence, Signature Rosé, and Prosecco Rosé.

Minogue's Rosé is an elegant pale pink with aromas of pink grapefruit, watermelon and lemon blossom. It is crisp, dry and well textured. Her Prosecco Rosé is sparkling with notes of fresh strawberries, raspberries and blossom.

"I love the whole business of wine," says Minogue. "I am becoming a wine buff, I call it 'poetry in motion.'"

Kylie Minogue at The Goodtime Hotel Friday, June 10, 2022 Credit: @cg.media

A smashing success since its U.K introduction, Kylie Minogue Wines have sold more than five million bottles globally. The performer, who developed a renewed zest for life after beating cancer in 2005, wants to share her love for fun, music, partying and wine with her U.S. fans.

"Cancer made me embrace life," says Minogue, who has sold more than 80 million records worldwide and now lives in Melbourne, Australia after three decades in England. "I am a compassionate person. After I went from something big and unexpected like cancer, I realized how much I love what I do, and want to connect with people through my music and now through my wine. I live to seize the day."

In 2017, Minogue first got interested in creating her own wine while in Nashville, Tennessee recording her album Golden. She had finished one session around 7 p.m and was relaxing al fresco with her manager.

"I was happy, creative and enjoying life in the middle of summer, and it was boiling hot in Nashville," she laughs. "I joked and told my manager I needed to have a glass of wine to get my resistance up. So I was holding a goblet of rosé in my hand and noticed how beautiful the wine looked against the light in the clear glass. I said I wanted to produce my own wine. And three years later I got into the wine business!"

To learn about winemaking, the perky pop singer visits vineyards around the world, including France and Italy, where two of her favorite blends are created. She meets the winemakers, asks questions, listens, learns the history of the wineries, walks around the vineyards, and takes in the excitement of seeing the blends in their early stages.

"I talk, ask about things I don't know, and we work on blends to make an amazing quality product," says Minogue. "I step out of my comfort zone and hear people's stories. It is all fascinating."

She especially likes to hear the winemakers recount their memories because their lives are all about wine. "They are passionate about wine, and it is contagious," she says.

The performer divides her days, which involve lots of international travel, between music and wine-business responsibilities. The percentage of time she spends on each changes with the season and her commitments.

"Now I am spending a great deal of time on wine, but it goes in cycles like songwriting," she says. "Music is released and delivered, and the song goes out, and it lives on to become a greater story. The same feeling comes with the sensation of wine."

Minogue is planning to begin recording again in July — something she's excited about, along with getting on stage and performing. Her life is full, she says, and she has lots of fun indulging her passions for music and wine.