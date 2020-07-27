Kylie Jenner's Go-To Avocado Recipe Has a Surprising Sweet Twist

Kylie Jenner is no stranger in the kitchen — she frequently shares her unique cooking hacks with fans on Instagram. Her latest recipe is simple and perfect for your next socially distanced-brunch.

Over the weekend, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 22, demonstrated her avocado toast recipe with a special sweet and spicy twist: red pepper flakes and honey. Jenner posted the recipe on her Instagram story on Sunday, and it only requires five ingredients — sourdough bread, avocado, crushed red pepper flakes, honey, and salt.

While she doesn't go into details on exactly how she made it, it looks like she toasted the bread and mashed the avocados until smooth before spreading the mixture on the bread slice and finishing it off with a generous drizzle of honey, a few pepper flakes, and a sprinkle of flaky salt.

Topping options for avocado toast are truly endless, but if you want to switch it up next time you make this millennial-favorite meal, this spicy-sweet option is definitely worth a try. "MMMMMM," Jenner captioned a shot of her finished product.

Jenner may know how to make avocado toast, but some people have questioned how she cuts cake.

On Mother's Day, the Kylie Beauty founder received criticism after sharing the unconventional way she cut her cake. Jenner had previously cut a tiny piece out of the confection, which people seemed to react to because it was not even with the dessert's center.

Several people shared their dismay, with one writing "Can we talk about how Kylie Jenner cuts cake, psychopath vibes." Another wrote on Twitter, "Kylie jenner cutting her cake triggers my ocd.. wtf!!!"

