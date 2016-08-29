Kylie Jenner Trades in Ramen Noodles for Organic Smoothies — Get Her Recipe

Kylie Jenner is stepping outside of the Top Ramen box. The reality star’s latest cooking venture? Smoothies.

Jenner started her Saturday morning by experimenting with a fruit and veggie-ineacked drink and shared the entire experience with her fans on Snapchat.

“I’m making a smoothie this morning. This is all I have right now so I’m working with it,” she narrated while showing off her ingredients in her Los Angeles kitchen. “I’m not a smoothie master but let’s see how it tastes.”

Inside her blendtec blender — which retails anywhere from $400 to $1,000, depending on the model — was spinach, kale, pineapple, frozen blueberries, strawberries and “a little bit” of orange juice. All of the ingredients were organic of course because “you know me,” she said.

After giving the smoothie a good blend, Jenner handed in her verdict: “Hmm, not bad, people.”

She may be new to the pureed fruit game but Jenner proved on Sunday that she thoroughly enjoys whole fruits. While watching the MTV Video Music Awards from her bed instead of attending this year, the lipstick guru showed off her preferred late night snack: an entire container of pomegranate seeds.

