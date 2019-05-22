Kylie Jenner's Skincare Launch Party Included Pink Sushi, Ramen, Fries and More—See the Photos

Every one (and every thing) was decked out in pink for the launch of Kylie Jenner’s new beauty line, Kylie Skin — including the food.

In Instagram stories posted from the party on Tuesday, Jenner showed off all the delicious offerings branded with her Kylie Skin light pink logo. There were “Coconut Blush” drinks on ice made with tequila, lime juice, raspberry liqueur, coconut cream and rose water; cheesy French fries in pink holders; cupcakes; pizza; pink ice cream in glittery cones; sushi covered in bright pink rice; and Jenner’s go-to snack, ramen in Kylie Skin cups served with pink chopsticks.

“In Kylie fashion, the food tonight is Top Ramen!” Kim Kardashian said on her own Instagram video from the bash.

The beauty mogul’s obsession with the noodle dish is well documented. In 2013, she famously tweeted, “I literally only eat Top Ramen.” She’s said she prefers to add butter, garlic powder, and egg, to her ramen, though Tuesday’s party dish looked to be the original version with corn and carrots.

In addition to Kim, Jenner’s other famous family members, including Khloé, Kourtney, and parents Kris and Caitlyn Jenner, were among the guests who noshed on the festive treats in the all-pink venue, which was equipped with a pink roller skating rink. Beauty guru James Charles was also in attendance following his YouTube drama with ex-friend Tati Westbrook that blew up the internet last week.

Jenner’s newest business venture includes six products (all under $30!): Foaming Face Wash, Walnut Face Scrub, Vanilla Milk Toner, Face Moisturizer, Vitamin C Serum and Eye Cream. They are available for purchase starting on Wednesday.