Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Sandwich-Making Skills for 'Bae' Travis Scott
Travis Scott wanted a sandwich — and Kylie Jenner delivered.
On Tuesday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, posted her lunch-making skills to her Instagram story after a request from Scott. "Bae said i want a sandwich," she wrote, referring to the "Sicko Mode" singer, 31.
Her photos showed off a large variety of sandwich ingredients, including Italian sub rolls, fresh pickles, cheese, turkey, salami, mustard and salad dressing.
Jenner took her 356 million followers through her sandwich-making process, first showing an open-faced hoagie she put together with lettuce, pickles, onions, turkey and salami. She added mustard to the sandwich before putting it together and tagging the father of her two children, Stormi Webster, 3, and a baby boy, 5 months. Scott then reposted the photo to his own Instagram story.
But Jenner didn't just make a scrumptious sandwich for Scott — she made one for herself too. "Omg and mine 🤤🤤🤤🤤," she captioned the Instagram story of her sandwich, which used mayonnaise instead of mustard.
Jenner posted a video of the final product, saying, "It looks beautiful," before posting a short clip of herself taking a bite of the hoagie along with Scott and their children.