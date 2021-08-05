The Kylie Cosmetics founder offered an inside look at her diet in a new TikTok

Kylie Jenner Reveals What She Eats in a Day — From Salads to Chocolate Chip Cookies

Kylie Jenner is pulling back the curtain on her daily diet.

On Wednesday, the 23-year-old Keeping up with the Kardashians star hopped on TikTok to offer a look at her typical day of meals. She began the video with a quick clip posing in front of the mirror while wearing a matching orange sports bra and leggings.

"what i eat in a day 🤍," she captioned the post, featuring a remix of her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott's 2016 hit "goosebumps."

For breakfast, Jenner started with a sizeable bowl of yogurt and granola topped with blueberries, raspberries and a mint sprig. She paired this with a mug filled to the brim with a frothy green drink, likely made with matcha.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder kept it simple in between the first two meals with some coconut water (out of a real coconut, of course). She opted for a light lunch as well with a vegetable-filled salad.

Throughout the afternoon, Jenner continued snacking on yummy yet healthy options like crisp red grapes and lemon water infused with blk.water's fulvic drops.

On the menu for dinner was a small portion of cheesy penne pasta and four pieces of grilled asparagus with another light salad on the side.

The Life of Kylie star wrapped up the day by baking a tray of delicious chocolate cookies, which came out of the oven looking a perfect golden brown.

It's been a busy summer for Jenner, who turns 24 on August 10 — from attending family birthday parties to getaways with Travis Scott and their 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

On July 15, Jenner relaunched Kylie Cosmetics as a "clean and vegan" brand.

"I'm so proud to relaunch Kylie Cosmetics with all new formulas that are clean and vegan," Jenner said in a press release at the time.

"Innovation has come far in the past few years. When creating this line, it was so important to me to commit to using clean ingredients across the board, but to never sacrifice performance."

On top of all her new "amazing" formulas, Jenner noted her new lip kit had an "8-hour wear and is so comfortable on the lips."