Kylie Jenner Reveals How She 'Swerves' Her 'Late-Night Cravings'—Plus a Look Into Her Food Diary

Kylie Jenner has a few tricks up her sleeve — and some serious self control — when it comes to avoiding late-night snacking.

In a new episode of Harper’s Bazaar‘s Food Diaries YouTube series, the 22-year-old beauty mogul lists everything that she eats on a normal day and reveals that she locks herself in her bedroom at night with an apple so she doesn’t indulge in more unhealthy choices.

“I turn on my TV, I get really comfortable, and I pre-slice an apple by my bed,” she reveals at the end of the nearly six minute video. “Since I’m really comfortable I’ll be too lazy probably to go down to the kitchen, so my only choice is this apple. So that is how I swerve my late-night cravings.”

During the video, Jenner goes through her daily routine and explains that while she sips on both bone broth and freshly juiced celery in the morning, she also can’t resist a peach tea or a vanilla iced latte with oat milk. “That’s my jam,” Jenner jokes. Only minutes later, we see Jenner with the peachy drink in hand.

Perhaps the most surprising part of the Harper’s Bazaar video, however, is when Jenner reveals that in addition to ordering “liters of miso soup” from her local sushi restaurant, she also drinks bone broth throughout the day. “I’ll go through probably two jars, like this big, of bone broth a day,” she explains.

Lmao and in n out!! Donuts too 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/JMBmFeHcUH — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

While Jenner has a ton of healthy eating habits, she’s also a big junk food snacker during the day, she says — Barbecue Lay’s, Chili Cheese Fritos and Xtra Cheddar Goldfish are her favorites.

Her cheat meal usually consists of In-N-Out double cheeseburgers with special sauce and grilled onions, along with well-done fries and a coke. This was also one of Jenner’s most prevalent pregnancy cravings, which she “had to eat…at least once a week,” despite her doctor’s advice to “never eat In-N-Out.”

In a February 2017 video titled “To Our Daughter” that documented her pregnancy, Jenner is shown ordering take-out from the famed burger chain. “It’s just In-N-Out these days literally tastes like…” the reality star said, taking a minute to think of the perfect way to describe it. “It’s the best I’ve ever had.”

In the next scene, Jenner ordered a double cheeseburger and fries “well done.”